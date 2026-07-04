British singer Raye opens 60th Montreux Jazz Fest
A little late, but all the more spectacular for it: on Friday evening, British singer Raye brought star producer Mark Ronson onto the stage at the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival, followed by superstar Alicia Keys.
Shortly after the concert began, British star producer Ronson took to the stage with his guitar. First, there was a snippet of his hit Uptown Funk, with Raye taking over Bruno Mars’ part. Raye and Ronson then performed their duet Suzanne.
There was much cheering towards the end of the opening concert for the festival’s 60th edition. Keys arrived onstage and sat down at the piano in the Stravinski Auditorium. First, the R&B icon performed what is arguably her most famous track, If I Ain’t Got You. Afterwards, the American singer performed Raye’s Oscar Winning Tears.
More
Swiss festival season opens with legends and streaming stars
Raye was given artistic freedom for the opening concert of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival. She and her big band performed tributes to former Montreux artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Prince.
Translated from German/sub-editing gw
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.