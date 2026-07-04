British singer Raye opens 60th Montreux Jazz Fest

Raye performs with Alicia Keys on the opening night of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival. Keystone-SDA

A little late, but all the more spectacular for it: on Friday evening, British singer Raye brought star producer Mark Ronson onto the stage at the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival, followed by superstar Alicia Keys.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Raye eröffnet in Montreux mit Mark Ronson und Alicia Keys Original Read more: Raye eröffnet in Montreux mit Mark Ronson und Alicia Keys

Shortly after the concert began, British star producer Ronson took to the stage with his guitar. First, there was a snippet of his hit Uptown Funk, with Raye taking over Bruno Mars’ part. Raye and Ronson then performed their duet Suzanne.

There was much cheering towards the end of the opening concert for the festival’s 60th edition. Keys arrived onstage and sat down at the piano in the Stravinski Auditorium. First, the R&B icon performed what is arguably her most famous track, If I Ain’t Got You. Afterwards, the American singer performed Raye’s Oscar Winning Tears.

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Raye was given artistic freedom for the opening concert of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival. She and her big band performed tributes to former Montreux artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Prince.

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

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