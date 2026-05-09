Comédie de Genève fires its artistic director, Séverine Chavrier

Chavrier faced claims of management deemed authoritarian within the institution that led to the departure of several people. Keystone-SDA

Séverine Chavrier, director of the Swiss theatre Comédie de Genève since 2023, has been dismissed. The Fondation d'art dramatique (dramatic arts foundation) said on Friday that it was ending its working relationship as controversy swirls around Chavrier.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La directrice de la Comédie de Genève Séverine Chavrier licenciée Original Read more: La directrice de la Comédie de Genève Séverine Chavrier licenciée

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The decision was taken on Friday morning by a majority of the foundation’s board, whose chair Philippe Juvet was elected earlier this week to replace Lorella Bertani, who had resigned. The decision was communicated to all staff after Chavrier was informed she was being let go. The dramatic arts foundation had no further comment.

The announcement comes as the results of a human resources audit involving around 150 people were due to be released this week. However, Chavrier’s lawyer, Romain Jordan, obtained a ban on the publication of these results through super-provisional measures.

In a statement, Jordan responded to Friday’s decision by saying: “The foundation, a master of bullying, is dysfunctional and will stop at nothing to infringe on personal rights! The president [of the board] was therefore telling the truth: they want to get rid of my client ‘at any cost’ and want her ‘to get out’! Tonight, my thoughts are with Geneva.”

More

More Monumental sadness: Geneva theatre takes on DRC-Glencore injustice This content was published on The opera Justice is a punch in the face to global commodity traders based in Geneva, courtesy of radical stage director Milo Rau. Read more: Monumental sadness: Geneva theatre takes on DRC-Glencore injustice

The lawyer added that he is filing a complaint with the administrative council of the City of Geneva and is urgently requesting the mayor to issue provisional measures: “The foundation is out of control and is not fit to handle this case.”

Audit

Following allegations made by staff members, Chavrier was relieved of her operational duties in November by the foundation, which had requested an audit of the working environment. The City of Geneva had also requested a governance audit from the Court of Auditors.

Nevertheless, Chavrier remained artistic director. Through her lawyer, the Franco-Swiss national had also recently requested the publication of the report by the City of Geneva’s Arts and Culture Commission. Her lawyer criticised the human resources audit as “one-sided” and “opaque”.

+ Breaking the code of silence on abuse in dance

After filing a criminal complaint in January, Chavrier had appealed against the decision not to renew her term of office, which was due to expire in June 2027. She continued to claim broad support within the institution. Her lawyer also called for external mediation rather than audits, “which will be very costly” and which he questioned.

The case caused a stir within the board of the dramatic arts foundation, a public-law foundation that oversees not only the Comédie but also the Théâtre Le Poche. In addition to Bertani, several members had tendered their resignations to take effect at the end of February, including vice-chair Anne-Marie Gisler.

Translated from French with AI/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories