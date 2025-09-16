Swiss author shortlisted for German Book Prize

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Dorothee Elmiger still in the running for the German Book Prize
Dorothee Elmiger still in the running for the German Book Prize Keystone-SDA
With her novel Die Holländerinnen (the Dutch Women in English), the Zurich author has made it to the final of the German Book Prize along with five other nominees. Swiss author Jonas Lüscher, on the other hand, didn't make it onto the shortlist.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Dorothee Elmiger is an observer of society. Her book Die Holländerinnen is about a documentary theatre group that gets lost in the tropical jungle on the trail of two missing Dutch women.

Jonas Lüscher, born in Schlieren near Zurich and lives in Munich, was not shortlisted for Verzauberte Vorbestimmung (Enchanted Predestination).

In addition to Elmiger, the shortlist for the German Book Prize includes Kaleb Erdmann for Die Ausweichschule, Jehona Kicaj for ë, Thomas Melle with Haus zur Sonne, Fiona Sironic with Am Samstag gehen die Mädchen in den Wald und jagen Sachen in die Luft and Christine Wunnicke for Wachs. The award will be presented on October 13 on the opening day of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

