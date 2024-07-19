Eurovision 2025 to take place in Basel or Geneva

The Swiss winner of Eurovision 2024, Nemo. Keystone / Walter Bieri

The two cities have beaten Zurich and Bern onto the shortlist to host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2025, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) said on Friday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The two finalists were chosen on the basis of criteria such as the venue concept, public transport connections, sustainability, hotel capacity, security and waste disposal concepts, investment, experience with large-scale events, support and motivation, said the SBC (which is swissinfo.ch’s parent company).

Bids by Zurich and Bern/Biel, who had also campaigned to become the host city, were thus ruled out.

+ Read more: how direct democracy got involved in the Swiss Eurovision planning

Authorities in Geneva have pledged some CHF30 million ($33.8 million) to organise the contest, which would be held at the Palexpo centre. In Basel, no financial figures have yet been released, although authorities say Eurovision would be held at the city’s St-Jacques Hall.

While the investment in hosting Eurovision is substantial, the expected economic benefits are also considerable. Liverpool, the 2023 host, recorded an added value of €62 million (CHF59.9 million).

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe