The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Culture

Japanese film Tabi to Hibi wins Golden Leopard at Locarno

Golden Leopard for Japanese film "Tabi to Hibi" at Locarno
Writer-director Sho Miyake's film is made up of two independent plots, each based on a manga by cartoonist Yoshiharu Tsuge. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Japanese film Tabi to Hibi wins Golden Leopard at Locarno
Listening: Japanese film Tabi to Hibi wins Golden Leopard at Locarno

The Japanese film Tabi to Hibi by director Sho Miyake won the Golden Leopard, the top prize in the international competition, on Saturday, the final day of the Locarno Festival.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Writer-director Sho Miyake’s film is made up of two independent plots, each based on a manga by cartoonist Yoshiharu Tsuge. The first story takes viewers to the seaside in summer, where a sensual encounter between the characters Nagisa and Natsuo takes place.

The second part of the film takes viewers to a snowy village in winter. Here screenwriter Li meets Benzo, who runs a guest house. While the first encounter is silent and sensual, the second prompts Li to reflect on her life.

More

By winning the Golden Leopard, Tabi to Hibi beat out 17 other films in the international competition at the 78th Locarno Film Festival. The prize for best director went to the Iraqi-French director Abbas Fahdel for his film Tales of the Wounded Land, about daily life in southern Lebanon during and after the war.

Double award for White Snail

The best-performance prizes went to Manuela Martelli, a Chilean national, and Ana Marija Veselcic, a Croatian, for the film God Will Not Help, and to Marya Imbro and Mikhail Senkov, both Belarusian, in White Snail, an Austrian-German co-production. This drama also won the Special Jury Prize.

In White Snail, Marya Imbro plays a young, suicidal Belarusian woman who dreams of a career as a model. While in hospital, she observes Misha, played by Mikhail Senkov, who works in the morgue.

More
Locarno City Archives, Rodolfo Huber, Locarno Pact centenary

More

War & peace

How Locarno became the ‘city of peace’

This content was published on The Swiss city of Locarno rose to diplomatic fame in 1925 when a set of post-war treaties were negotiated there, leaving behind an enduring legacy of peace and tolerance.

Read more: How Locarno became the ‘city of peace’

His work, which is so close to death, fascinates her. These marginal characters, with a veil of sadness hanging over them, eventually come to love each other.

Special mention

The two Swiss co-productions in the international competition were honoured in other categories. Le Lac by Neuchâtel director Fabrice Aragno won a special mention in the Ecumenical Jury Prize. The first film by this former accomplice of Jean-Luc Godard follows the duo of Clothilde Courau and Swiss yachtsman Bernard Stamm in a race lasting several days on Lake Geneva.

It also won first prize in the Junior Jury Awards, while Valentina and Nicole Bertani’s Les moustiques (The Mosquitoes), the second Swiss film in international competition, received a special mention.

Award-winning actor in a Swiss film

In the Filmmakers of the Present section, the first feature film by Zurich director Jacqueline Zünd, Don’t Let The Sun, may not have won the Golden Leopard, but it did win the prize for best performance. This went to Georgian actor Levan Gelbakhiani, who plays father to nine-year-old Nika at her mother’s request.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Pay rises planned for Swiss employees next year

More

Workplace

Swiss businesses plan employee pay raises in 2026

This content was published on Swiss companies' expectations for salary growth are down by 0.3 percentage points compared to a year ago, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Economic Research (KOF).

Read more: Swiss businesses plan employee pay raises in 2026
6,400 apprenticeships to be filled this autumn in Switzerland

More

Workplace

Over 6,000 apprenticeships remain unfilled in Switzerland

This content was published on By mid-August, which is the start of the Swiss school year, some 6,400 apprenticeship vacancies remain, mainly in the construction, catering and machinery industries.

Read more: Over 6,000 apprenticeships remain unfilled in Switzerland
5 megatonnes of emissions from 2050 despite net zero

More

Emissions reduction

Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050

This content was published on Two to five megatonnes of CO2 equivalents per year: this is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that Switzerland is still expected to produce annually in 2050, a new study shows.

Read more: Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050
Customs duties threaten 100,000 jobs in Switzerland

More

Global trade

US tariffs putting 100,000 jobs at risk in Switzerland

This content was published on US tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports will directly affect 100,000 jobs, mainly in the watchmaking, machinery, metals, and food industries, economiesuisse warns.

Read more: US tariffs putting 100,000 jobs at risk in Switzerland
Switzerland releases four million for Sudan

More

Foreign Affairs

Switzerland releases CHF4 million for Sudan

This content was published on Switzerland has released CHF4 million (nearly $5 million) to help Sudan, which has been severely affected by famine and cholera.

Read more: Switzerland releases CHF4 million for Sudan

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR