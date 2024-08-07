Kate Winslet to receive Golden Icon award at Zurich Festival
The upcoming 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival will feature a star guest: Oscar winner Kate Winslet is coming to Zurich on October 7. She will be honoured at the festival for her career and will present her new film.
Kate Winslet is one of the “most important actresses of our time,” wrote the organisers of the Zurich Film Festival in a press release on Wednesday. They highlighted films such as “Titanic,” “Sense and Sensibility,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” in which Winslet played leading roles.
The Zurich Film Festival will honour Winslet with the Golden Icon Award for “her outstanding acting performance and her impressive career.” The latest film in which Winslet stars as a war photographer, and which she also co-produced, is “Lee – The Photographer,” directed by Ellen Kuras.
