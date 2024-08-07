Kate Winslet to receive Golden Icon award at Zurich Festival

Oscar winner Kate Winslet comes to the Zurich Film Festival

The upcoming 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival will feature a star guest: Oscar winner Kate Winslet is coming to Zurich on October 7. She will be honoured at the festival for her career and will present her new film.

Deutsch de Oscarpreisträgerin Kate Winslet kommt ans Zurich Film Festival Original Read more: Oscarpreisträgerin Kate Winslet kommt ans Zurich Film Festival

Kate Winslet is one of the “most important actresses of our time,” wrote the organisers of the Zurich Film Festival in a press release on Wednesday. They highlighted films such as “Titanic,” “Sense and Sensibility,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” in which Winslet played leading roles.

In addition, Winslet has worked with renowned directors including James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Sam Mendes, Jane Campion, Michel Gondry, and Marc Forster.

The Zurich Film Festival will honour Winslet with the Golden Icon Award for “her outstanding acting performance and her impressive career.” The latest film in which Winslet stars as a war photographer, and which she also co-produced, is “Lee – The Photographer,” directed by Ellen Kuras.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

