Swiss museums feel secure even after Louvre robbery

The spectacular theft at the Louvre in Paris has had no impact on the security precautions of major Swiss museums, at least in the short term. This is shown by a survey conducted by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

None of the museums enquired about see an acute need for action. However, the museums are naturally reluctant to provide details. They merely state that security standards are constantly being reviewed and regularly updated.

On the one hand, this involves technical developments, as the Kunsthaus Zürich writes. On the other hand, “international incidents in the museum sector” are also monitored, although direct comparisons are difficult. In any case, the Kunsthaus Zürich is not planning any immediate adjustments to the existing measures.

The Kunstmuseum Basel is also convinced that it has efficient security measures in place. “However, a risk can never be ruled out 100%,” they said.

The Louvre theft is also being closely monitored by the Paul Klee Centre (ZPK) in Bern, according to a spokesperson. Regarding its own security measures, she says that the ZPK has “technical and structural measures in place as well as personal measures”.

Geneva’s largest museum, the Musée d’art et d’histoire, points out that Interpol examined the security measures in 2013 at the request of the city. The recommendations of the international criminal police organisation have been implemented.

Finally, the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen near Basel emphasises that the security of the artworks on site meets the latest standards in museum operations. The measures are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The aim is to “ensure a safe and at the same time open museum environment”.

