The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Demographics

Thousands join Pride march in Lausanne

Lausanne: thousands turn out for the Romande Pride
Lausanne: thousands turn out for the Romande Pride Keystone-SDA

Pride Romande filled the streets of Lausanne, championing “the right to be oneself”, the slogan for the event. The highlight of the celebrations, the Pride march, drew several thousand people on Saturday afternoon.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
More

Gathered under the blazing sun, with little shade beneath the Bessières Bridge, the crowd set off at around 3pm. They moved through the city centre towards Milan Park, home to the Pride Village, where concerts and entertainment have been running since Friday.

+Switzerland’s queer community fears rollback of LGBTIQ+ rightsExternal link

Colourful outfits were everywhere, alongside rainbow fans and umbrellas – the must-have accessories of Pride 2026. Several flags and placards could also be seen, bearing slogans such as “My body. My gender. Shut up”, “Fewer fascists, more scissors” and “Down with the cis-system”.

Translated from French, sub-edited by sp

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR