Dollar Drops With US Futures on Tariff Uncertainty: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar and US stock futures fell as uncertainty over US trade policy damped sentiment toward American assets and raised the prospect of heightened volatility across global markets.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.8%. The Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the Swedish krona led gains against the dollar as a broader gauge of the greenback declined 0.3%. Gold and silver climbed while oil fell as investors weighed the odds of a nuclear deal between the US and Iran.

Early moves on Monday indicated investors were beginning to price in a higher risk premium for US assets. Hours after the Supreme Court struck down his sweeping reciprocal tariffs on Friday, President Donald Trump imposed a new 10% global levy and vowed to use other powers to maintain his signature tariff policies. On Saturday, he said he will raise that new tariff to 15%, stoking fresh economic turbulence.

“The broad dollar decline likely reflects the fresh injection of policy uncertainty the ruling entails,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note. “Policy uncertainty is a particularly important channel for the dollar as it can negatively influence investor and business activity. The dollar has depreciated in response to large tariff changes in both directions.”

The court ruling invalidates a large portion of the tariffs that Trump has rolled out in his second term, but there are other ways that he can introduce import taxes. Investors will be eager to learn more about Trump’s new gameplan given the consequences it will likely have not just for the US and its central bank policy, but also for global economies and corporates.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Global trade uncertainty is back as an issue for investors and that’s bad news for US assets. The dollar’s slide this morning has the potential to extend, and the S&P 500’s underperformance relative to peers will become more entrenched as investors price in the impact.”

—Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of Asian equities was up 0.5%, thanks largely to outsized gains in heavyweight technology shares. Bitcoin slid more than 3.5% while equity markets in China remained closed for a holiday.

The S&P 500 added 0.7% Friday, notching its best week since Jan. 9, with optimism over the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling offsetting worries over heightened tensions between the US and Iran. An ETF tracking emerging markets hit all-time highs. The dollar slipped 0.2%, trimming its weekly advance to 0.6%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.08% in a volatile session Friday following mixed growth and inflation data before the tariff ruling added uncertainties over any potential budget shortfall. Cash trading of Treasuries in Asia is closed on Monday due to a holiday in Japan.

The friction over tariffs spilled out Sunday as Europe’s trade chief said he’ll propose halting ratification of a deal struck with the US, while India postponed talks to finalize an interim trade deal. Senior US officials said Trump’s tariff defeat at the Supreme Court won’t unravel deals negotiated with US partners.

Those deals — which the administration made with partners including China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea — remain in place, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“We’ve got so much experience of Trump now that we don’t think he’ll take this lying down,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “The increased uncertainty and question marks around what Trump will do next outweigh any potential positives from lower tariffs and potential paybacks.”

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 10:13 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 1.7% Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1830 The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 154.04 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8882 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7088 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3% to $65,530.74 Ether fell 3.3% to $1,886.29 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.71% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65.69 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,146.57 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

