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Energy transition

Swiss nuclear power station shut down as river warms

The river-cooled Beznau nuclear power station is being shut down – the Aare is too warm
The river-cooled Beznau nuclear power station is being shut down – the Aare is too warm Keystone-SDA

The two Beznau nuclear reactors in Switzerland which are cooled by water from the river Aare, have been taken off grid due to the water overheating.

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Swiss nuclear power station shut down as river warms
Listening: Swiss nuclear power station shut down as river warms
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Keystone-SDA

The energy company Axpo announced the decision on Friday.

Axpo stated that the two reactors are currently in a shut-down state. The temperature of the river Aare reached 25 degrees Celcius, which does not allow sufficient cooling.

The output of the two reactors had already been reduced on Tuesday – most recently to 50%. According to Axpo, the temperature of the River Aare reached 25 degrees for the first time on Wednesday after the cooling water had been fully mixed.

Axpo indicated that if there was no prospect of the Aare cooling down, the reactors would be shut down completely on Friday. The two reactor units on the Aare island in Döttingen had already temporarily suspended electricity production in July 2025.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR