Swiss nuclear power station shut down as river warms

The river-cooled Beznau nuclear power station is being shut down – the Aare is too warm Keystone-SDA

The two Beznau nuclear reactors in Switzerland which are cooled by water from the river Aare, have been taken off grid due to the water overheating.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Deutsch de Flussgekühltes AWK Beznau fährt herunter – Aare ist zu warm Read more: Flussgekühltes AWK Beznau fährt herunter – Aare ist zu warm

The energy company Axpo announced the decision on Friday.

Axpo stated that the two reactors are currently in a shut-down state. The temperature of the river Aare reached 25 degrees Celcius, which does not allow sufficient cooling.

The output of the two reactors had already been reduced on Tuesday – most recently to 50%. According to Axpo, the temperature of the River Aare reached 25 degrees for the first time on Wednesday after the cooling water had been fully mixed.

Axpo indicated that if there was no prospect of the Aare cooling down, the reactors would be shut down completely on Friday. The two reactor units on the Aare island in Döttingen had already temporarily suspended electricity production in July 2025.

More

More Energy transition Swiss public sentiment swings in favour of nuclear energy This content was published on Nearly 60% of Swiss citizens support the construction of new nuclear power plants. Read more: Swiss public sentiment swings in favour of nuclear energy

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories