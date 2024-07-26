Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU adds Congo rebel group leaders to sanctions list

(Reuters) – European Union member states imposed sanctions on Friday on nine individuals and one entity for human rights violations and abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo and for their role in sustaining the conflict in the east of the country.

The list includes two leaders of the M23 rebel group, a Tutsi-led group that has intensified its campaign in eastern Congo this year, and two from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

“Both sustain the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC, in particular through inciting violence,” the EU Council said.

“In addition, they are responsible for serious human rights abuses, including killings, sexual violence and attacks on civilians, as well as child recruitment.”

The EU also listed a commander from both the Allied Democratic Forces and the Rwanda Defence Force and two from the Collectif des Mouvements pour le Changement-Forces de Défense du Peuple.

The entity sanctioned by the EU was the Alliance Fleuve Congo, a politico-military movement created in Kenya but operating in the east of Congo.

Sanctions include a travel ban and an asset freeze. EU citizens and companies are also forbidden from making funds available to those on the list.

