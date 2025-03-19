Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Fed Watch Keeps Stocks Muted; Turkish Assets Sink: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures posted small moves in cautious trade before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later Wednesday. Turkey’s lira plunged more than 10% after authorities detained President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most prominent rival.

The Stoxx 600 edged lower in Europe, with most sectors in the red, while contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 kept to narrow ranges. A regional Asian share gauge erased an earlier advance. The dollar strengthened and gold rose to a new record. 

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Turkey’s lira weakened to a record low past 40 per dollar, a selloff in the country’s stocks triggered a trading halt and government bond yields surged to the highest level this year. The dramatic declines followed the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, who’s the mayor of Istanbul, in a move that could bar him from challenging Erdogan in the next presidential election. 

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady and its quarterly dot plot should give investors more insight into the outlook for the economy. Traders will also be focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference and his juggling act between communicating the central bank’s current view of the economy and weighing the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policy.

“Amidst a deteriorating economic backdrop caused by tariffs and general trade uncertainty, the markets are looking for the proverbial ‘Powell put,’ hopefully expressed in dovish guidance and a lowered dot plot in the updated Summary of Economic Projections, said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Options traders are pricing in a 1.2% move in the S&P 500 in either direction on Wednesday — up from an average of 0.8% for Fed days over the past year, according to data from Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup Inc.’s head of US equity trading strategy.

“Historically, Fed days when rates have been left unchanged have tended to see solid gains,” Bespoke Investment Group strategists said. 

The yen steadied after hitting an intraday low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan kept rates steady and signaled concern about the impact of trade tensions on the global economy. Traders also tracked Kazuo Ueda’s press conference Wednesday afternoon, where the Governor said that the trend in consumer prices continues to rise, but it’s still below the central bank’s 2% target.

“The BOJ seems to be now factoring in external uncertainties, including tariff risks, into its decision-making. This could reduce the hawkish tilt,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “In the Trump era, central banks play a less dominant role, so the yen’s impact may not be as pronounced as it was last year.” 

In commodities, oil slipped as broader market weakness and concerns about a global glut of crude overshadowed escalating tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, gold extended a record high to around $3,045 an ounce.

Key events this week:

  • Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday
  • China loan prime rates, Thursday
  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
  • US Philadelphia Fed factory index, jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday
  • Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday
  • Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 8:12 a.m. London time
  • S&P 500 futures were little changed
  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed
  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%
  • The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0899
  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.39 per dollar
  • The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2397 per dollar
  • The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2968

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $83,361.29
  • Ether rose 1.5% to $1,935.2

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.78%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

  • Brent crude fell 0.4% to $70.25 a barrel
  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR