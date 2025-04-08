The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Finma CEO Says He’d Welcome Cap on UBS Investment Bank Size

(Bloomberg) — The head of Switzerland’s financial watchdog signaled he’s in favor of UBS Group AG’s offer to limit the size of its investment bank, indicating a potential way forward in talks about future capital requirements on the country’s largest lender.

“UBS has said that it would limit the size of the investment bank as a proportion of risk-weighted assets,” Finma Chief Executive Officer Stefan Walter said at a press conference in Bern on Tuesday. “We welcome that of course.”

UBS and Swiss authorities have been looked in talks about how much additional capital the bank will be required to hold in future. Switzerland is working on reforms that could impose as much $25 billion in fresh demands, a prospect that UBS has criticized heavily. 

UBS has been lobbying intensely to reduce the ultimate amount. As one potential concession, UBS executives have suggested that a permanent limit on the size of its investment bank be written into Swiss law, Bloomberg News has reported. 

The move may alleviate some concerns that UBS could become the victim of a financial crisis in the future. The bank’s balance sheet is enormous relative to the size of Switzerland and any potential bailout of the firm would pose a huge challenge to the country.

“It’s also important to understand that risks can come not just from investment banking but also mainly from non-financial risks” including money laundering, sanctions, conduct and cyber, Walter said at the press conference on Tuesday.

