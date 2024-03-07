Fire breaks out at a tank crew training academy in Russia’s Kazan – RIA

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A fire broke out on Thursday at a military academy that prepares future Russian tank commanders and crews in the city of Kazan, Russian state news agencies reported, citing emergency services.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed grey smoke billowing into the sky from what state media said was the city’s Higher Tank Command Academy.

Fire crews were on site trying to put out the fire, news agencies said.

The Interfax news agency said the fire was still burning, but had been brought under control.

Nobody had been hurt, it said, saying initial information indicated that the fire had started due to faulty electrical wiring.