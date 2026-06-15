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Trump lands in Geneva en route to G7 summit

Donald Trump landed in Geneva and travelled on to Evian
Donald Trump landed in Geneva and travelled on to Evian Keystone-SDA

United States president Donald Trump has landed at Geneva airport, where he was met by Swiss president Guy Parmelin and the US ambassador to Switzerland, Callista Gingrich.

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Trump lands in Geneva en route to G7 summit
Listening: Trump lands in Geneva en route to G7 summit
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Keystone-SDA

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Trump was on the tarmac for just a few moments before boarding a US Navy helicopter, as shown in a live broadcast by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The helicopter took off shortly afterwards, accompanied by other military aircraft, heading for Évian-les-Bains, France.

The G7 summit is taking place in the French town on Lake Geneva.

Extraordinary security measures were in place on the tarmac in Geneva, as observed by a Keystone-SDA reporter on the ground.

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Adapted from German with AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR