Trump lands in Geneva en route to G7 summit
United States president Donald Trump has landed at Geneva airport, where he was met by Swiss president Guy Parmelin and the US ambassador to Switzerland, Callista Gingrich.
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Trump was on the tarmac for just a few moments before boarding a US Navy helicopter, as shown in a live broadcast by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The helicopter took off shortly afterwards, accompanied by other military aircraft, heading for Évian-les-Bains, France.
The G7 summit is taking place in the French town on Lake Geneva.
Extraordinary security measures were in place on the tarmac in Geneva, as observed by a Keystone-SDA reporter on the ground.
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Adapted from German with AI/mga
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