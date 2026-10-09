Italy and Switzerland still contest Crans-Montana fire victim bill

A medical bill of CHF1.5 million remains unpaid Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

More than nine months after the Crans Montana fire tragedy, the Swiss government still doesn't know how to settle the bill for the medical care provided to the Italian victims – which amounts to CHF1.5 million, Swiss public broadcaster RTS has learned.

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Valérie Dupont, Jean-Marc Heuberger, RTS

Italy continues to refuse to pay this sum, contrary to international agreements on the matter.

On January 1, Umberto Marcucci’s son, Manfredi – severely burned on his back, hands, and arms – was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital in Sion. He remained there for 15 hours before being airlifted to Milan.

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In April, the Italian national received a copy of the bill sent by Switzerland to the Italian social security system of CHF66,800 francs. The sum that shocked Marcucci. “If I break my leg on a ski slope, it’s only fair that the Italian system reimburses me, but if I hurt myself in a bar due to someone’s negligence, and probably someone from the municipality or canton, then the very least Switzerland could do is suspend its reimbursement request until responsibility is established,” he told RTS.

Solution promised

In total, 12 Italian victims were treated in Swiss hospitals after the fire, for varying lengths of time. According to RTS, the total cost of their care is around CHF1.5 million.

This bill has sparked controversy. The Italian government stated as early as April that it would not cover these costs. However, an agreement between European countries stipulates that when someone receives treatment abroad, the costs are borne by the patient’s country of residence.

In early May, Swiss president Guy Parmelin promised a solution after a meeting with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. However, nine months after the tragedy, the Federal Council still doesn’t seem to have found a way.

The issue is sensitive. Switzerland has already released CHF35 million for the victims of the fire that claimed 41 lives and injured 115 people. The canton of Valais has released more than CHF2.3 million. The Beloved Foundation, funded in part by Valais, already has a budget of CHF24 million.

Opinion divided

Swiss Green Liberal parliamentarian Céline Weber is calling on the Federal Council to stand firm. “These agreements don’t just apply in good times, but also when, unfortunately, there are problems. And I expect Italy to respect the agreements that have been signed with Switzerland,” she said.

But Social Democrat Laurence Fehlmann Rielle is encouraging the government to forgive and forget. “Switzerland should make a gesture and take responsibility for the victims, given that the situation was particularly serious,” she said. The Federal Council is expected to decide soon.

Manfredi will be celebrating his 17th birthday in a few days. He will soon undergo another hand operation to try and regain more flexibility. But it is already known that the young man will no longer be able to play the guitar, one of his hobbies before the accident.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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