Italian ambassador to Bern defends fire row diplomacy
The Italian ambassador to Bern has reacted to criticism of his diplomacy style from Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, during a row over the Crans-Montana fire.
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“I speak my mind, that’s my style”, ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado said in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.
The diplomatic spat arose from a fatal New Year’s Eve fire in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana, which claimed 41 lives and over 100 injuries, some of them Italians.
+ Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image
Italy objected to Swiss hospital bills being sent to the Italian families of fire victims.
Cornado explained that he says what he thinks – but above all what his government expects of him. Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni wanted particular attention paid to the hospital bill issue.
“And that’s exactly what I did”, insisted Cornado.
In an interview with the news website Ticinonews, Cassis accused Cornado of worsening the situation with “endless discussion”. Cassis said the ambassador should have been acting to calm bilateral relations.
Swiss president Guy Parmelin has given assurances that this will not happen again. The government will examine the issue of billing for hospital services between the states on the basis of the legal provisions in force, said Parmelin.
“We are on the verge of finding a solution. Everything is going well,” said Cornado.
More
Crans-Montana: Swiss president confirms no bills for Italian fire victims
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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