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Trio arrested outside Turkish consulate in Zurich

Three people arrested at the Turkish Consulate in Zurich
Three people arrested at the Turkish Consulate in Zurich Keystone-SDA

Zurich police have arrested three people following a paint attack on the Turkish consulate. They are two Swiss nationals aged 18 and 20, and an 18-year-old woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Trio arrested outside Turkish consulate in Zurich
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Keystone-SDA

Shortly after 10pm, a Zurich police patrol stationed near the Turkish consulate in District 6 noticed a group of around 20 people, some of whom were masked. They threw several bottles filled with paint at the building’s façade.

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The patrol on the scene called for backup. The perpetrators fled in various directions following the attack. During the subsequent search of the surrounding area, the police stopped and arrested three people.

Property damage, the extent of which is as yet unknown, was caused to the building and to a police patrol car.

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR