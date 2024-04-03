Four killed in chemical factory blast in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -At least four people were killed and 16 injured after a blast at a chemical factory in southern India’s Telengana state on Wednesday, a local police official told Reuters.

“We have a team of 40 people on the ground for rescue operations and all the people who have been trapped have been rescued,” police official CH Rupesh said.

The factory was owned by pharmaceutical firm SB Organics and a senior executive is suspected to have been killed in the incident, he added.

Reuters could not immediately reach the company for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Jatindra Dash; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Potter)