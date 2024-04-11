French PM tells Canada: CETA free trade agreement is ‘win-win’ deal for both sides

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The CETA free-trade agreement between the European Union and Canada is a ‘win-win deal’ for both sides and it has so far been particularly advantageous for French farmers, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said during an official visit to Ottawa.

“CETA is a win-win deal,” Attal said on Thursday at a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that the deal – struck on the EU level – still applied despite continued political disagreement in France.

The deal suffered a setback last month when a large majority of French senators voted against the ratification of the free trade in a closely watched ballot after farmers slammed liberal trade policies in weeks of protests.