Global Stock Rally Builds on Iran Deal Optimism: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities advanced on optimism the US and Iran were nearing a deal to end their conflict, adding fresh fuel to a rally that has pushed global stocks to a series of record highs.

The MSCI All Country World Index advanced 0.3% and MSCI’s Asian gauge jumped 1.9% to a record. That was driven by a catch-up surge in Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which also touched an intraday high. South Korea, a bellwether for tech investments, surpassed Canada as the world’s seventh-largest equity market by value.

Technology shares outperformed and Softbank Group Corp. surged 18%, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. gained 3.3%.

Asian gains followed Wall Street gauges also closing at record highs on Wednesday as traders boosted bets on further gains with about 80% of companies in the S&P 500 Index reporting better-than-estimated earnings in the current season. Adding to the sentiment, Brent crude held most of its losses from the prior session, trading just under $102 a barrel, on speculation a US-Iran deal will help resume the shipment of oil through crucial Strait of Hormuz.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar hovered around its pre-war levels and Treasuries held their advance with traders curbing bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as inflation expectations eased. Prospects for lower rates boosted the appeal of gold, a non-yielding asset, with the yellow metal rallying for a third day to $4,700 an ounce.

The moves reflected optimism over easing Middle East tensions as the US and Iran circled a fresh proposal to end the nearly 10-week conflict. Easing tensions helped global equities erase war-driven losses and push to fresh highs, as lower oil prices reduced inflation concerns and revived momentum in the artificial intelligence trade.

“We remain on the path towards de-escalation, and towards an end to the conflict,” said Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone in London. “While that path is clearly a rough one, so long as we remain on it, and the direction of travel remains a more optimistic one, then risk appetite should remain underpinned.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

Asian equities are trading like a deal between the US and Iran is all but done, with investors effectively pricing in a clean exit from Middle East risk. That positioning, however, looks vulnerable to a classic buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact turn. Even if a deal materializes, attention is likely to snap back to the real-world consequences of the conflict.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

The yen remains in focus, with the currency trading little changed around 156.30 per dollar in Asian trade after rallying on Wednesday amid speculation that officials are intervening in the market.

Elsewhere, Asia’s primary dollar bond market sprang to life on Thursday, with four issuers marketing US dollar notes, including a multi-currency benchmark from the Hong Kong government. Spreads in the region hit fresh record lows on optimism over a potential US-Iran deal.

Washington has presented a one-page memorandum of understanding that would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the American blockade on Iranian ports, according to a person familiar with the measure. Detailed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program would come later in the process, the person said, adding that nothing has yet been agreed.

The move came after Trump suspended a short-lived US mission to offer safe passage for commercial ships through the strait, a vital waterway for oil and gas. Iran’s response is awaited.

Adding to his urgency is a summit scheduled next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which already was postponed in the early days of the conflict because of the Middle East backdrop.

Trump said the war has “a very good chance of ending” and there’s a possibility that happens before his trip to Beijing next week, according to an interview with PBS News Hour. China’s top diplomat called for the swift reopening of Hormuz in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

“We believe that institutional investors and in particular macro managers have room to further increase their equity exposures from here,” JPMorgan strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. bought $500 million worth of rights for shares in the fiber-optic cable maker Corning Inc. as part of a broader partnership between the two companies aimed at expanding artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Anthropic PBC signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bolster computing resources and meet surging demand for its Claude AI software. Arm Holdings Plc disappointed investors with its sales forecast for the current quarter, signaling that the chip designer’s push into AI infrastructure is still in the early stages. Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro has surpassed Merck & Co.’s cancer therapy Keytruda as the world’s best-selling medication. Walt Disney Co. posted stronger results than Wall Street expected thanks to improved profitability at its streaming business, new Avatar and Zootopia movies, and guests spending more at the company’s resorts and on cruises. China’s financial regulator advised the country’s largest lenders to temporarily suspend new loans to five refineries recently sanctioned by the US over their ties to Iranian oil, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:55 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 3.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1750 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.38 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8049 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $80,930.28 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,324.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.485% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $95.73 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,704 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sangmi Cha and Harry Suhartono.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.