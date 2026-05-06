Global Stocks Rally as AI Spending Drives Tech: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks are driving rallies in global equities as a range of blockbuster earnings and deals highlights the relentless pace of investment in artificial intelligence.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% while those for the S&P 500 gained 0.3%, with both gauges set to build on record highs. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. soared in late US trading after data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Memory maker Samsung Electronics Co. jumped 16% in South Korea to reach a $1 trillion market value. Alphabet Inc. raised $17 billion to fund AI spending.

Investors’ optimism was also buoyed by US President Donald Trump touting “Great Progress” toward a final peace deal with Iran. At a time when crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain at a near standstill, Brent fell 1.8% to below $108 on expectations that a settlement may be near. Bond yields fell in the US and Europe, while the dollar retreated against all major peers.

“The market continues to price in de-escalation and an easing in supply constraints,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “The road ahead is bumpy, but the direction of travel seems clear.”

The yen, meanwhile, touched its highest level against the dollar, spurring speculation that Japanese officials may have intervened again after stepping in to prop up the currency last week. It rose as much as 1.8% to 155.04 per dollar, before paring the move to trade around 156.50.

Europe’s equity markets are also having an upbeat day amid a slate of earnings. The Stoxx 600 rose 1.1%, led by advances in basic resources and auto stocks. Novo Nordisk A/S shares soared as much as 7.5% after its new Wegovy obesity pill fueled first-quarter sales.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Dollar-yen is on the move lower and last week’s nadir at 155.50 is the tipping point for FX traders. Should USD/JPY push through the May 1 low point it will spook traders who doubted the credentials of Japanese authorities.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the leading challenger to Nvidia Corp. in AI computing chips, soared to new heights in late trading after a flood of data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Super Micro Computer Inc. shares leaped in extended trading after the company reported improved margins and gave a profit forecast that suggested it’s controlling the costs of getting powerful AI servers into customers’ hands. Novo Nordisk A/S’s new Wegovy pill helped fuel sales in the first quarter as the drugmaker said this year’s declines won’t be as bad as initially expected. Anthropic PBC unveiled a set of new artificial intelligence agents designed to handle a broader mix of financial services tasks, part of the company’s push to win over Wall Street. BMW AG’s carmaking returns fell in the first quarter as intense competition in China weighed on prices and deliveries in the world’s biggest auto market. Deutsche Lufthansa AG posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter as strong demand for long-haul flights helped offset volatile fuel costs and disruption from labor strikes. Royal Philips reported first quarter earnings that beat expectations after strong orders, giving confidence the medical technology firm can withstand the burden from geopolitical turmoil and rising costs. Infineon Technologies AG forecast revenue that beat analysts’ expectations in the current quarter as the German chipmaker benefits from a spending boom on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1% as of 8:27 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1728 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 156.51 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8181 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3587 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $81,588.54 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,374.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.38% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 5.00% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.7% to $107.98 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.4% to $4,665.92 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

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