Swiss alliance against Mercosur FTA kickstarts referendum challenge
The Alliance against Switzerland’s free trade agreement with South American Mercosur states has begun collecting signatures for a referendum.
Speaking to the media in Bern on Tuesday, representatives of the Alliance warned of the consequences for the endangered rainforest.
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Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mercosur
It was argued that large-scale soya cultivation and intensive cattle farming are key drivers of rainforest deforestation in the South American Mercosur states.
The expansion of industrial agriculture also leads to the displacement of long-established communities, and cases of forced labour on the plantations are repeatedly coming to light.
The free trade agreement creates additional incentives for importing food produced in this way and also poses considerable risks to Swiss agriculture.
The free trade agreement between EFTA, of which Switzerland is a member, and Mercosur was signed on September 16. The alliance now has until January 21, 2027 to submit the required 50,000 valid signatures to the Federal Chancellery.
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Swiss Senate approves Mercosur agreement
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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