Swiss alliance against Mercosur FTA kickstarts referendum challenge

Alliance against Mercosur free trade agreement sees rainforest under threat Keystone-SDA

The Alliance against Switzerland’s free trade agreement with South American Mercosur states has begun collecting signatures for a referendum.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Allianz gegen Mercosur-Freihandelsabkommen sieht Regenwald bedroht Original Read more: Allianz gegen Mercosur-Freihandelsabkommen sieht Regenwald bedroht

Speaking to the media in Bern on Tuesday, representatives of the Alliance warned of the consequences for the endangered rainforest.

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More Global trade Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mercosur This content was published on After eight years, EFTA and Mercosur have a deal. But with such agreements facing public scrutiny, negotiators were keen to include protections – including environmental ones. Read more: Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mercosur

It was argued that large-scale soya cultivation and intensive cattle farming are key drivers of rainforest deforestation in the South American Mercosur states.

The expansion of industrial agriculture also leads to the displacement of long-established communities, and cases of forced labour on the plantations are repeatedly coming to light.

The free trade agreement creates additional incentives for importing food produced in this way and also poses considerable risks to Swiss agriculture.

The free trade agreement between EFTA, of which Switzerland is a member, and Mercosur was signed on September 16. The alliance now has until January 21, 2027 to submit the required 50,000 valid signatures to the Federal Chancellery.

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More Swiss Senate approves Mercosur agreement This content was published on The Swiss Senate has approved the trade agreement with Mercosur and has also allocated CHF517 million to Swiss agriculture. Read more: Swiss Senate approves Mercosur agreement

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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