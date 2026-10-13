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Global trade

Swiss alliance against Mercosur FTA kickstarts referendum challenge

Alliance against Mercosur free trade agreement sees rainforest under threat
Alliance against Mercosur free trade agreement sees rainforest under threat Keystone-SDA

The Alliance against Switzerland’s free trade agreement with South American Mercosur states has begun collecting signatures for a referendum.

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Swiss alliance against Mercosur FTA kickstarts referendum challenge
Listening: Swiss alliance against Mercosur FTA kickstarts referendum challenge
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Keystone-SDA

Speaking to the media in Bern on Tuesday, representatives of the Alliance warned of the consequences for the endangered rainforest.

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It was argued that large-scale soya cultivation and intensive cattle farming are key drivers of rainforest deforestation in the South American Mercosur states.

The expansion of industrial agriculture also leads to the displacement of long-established communities, and cases of forced labour on the plantations are repeatedly coming to light.

The free trade agreement creates additional incentives for importing food produced in this way and also poses considerable risks to Swiss agriculture.

The free trade agreement between EFTA, of which Switzerland is a member, and Mercosur was signed on September 16. The alliance now has until January 21, 2027 to submit the required 50,000 valid signatures to the Federal Chancellery.

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The Council of States approves the agreement with Mercosur

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Swiss Senate approves Mercosur agreement

This content was published on The Swiss Senate has approved the trade agreement with Mercosur and has also allocated CHF517 million to Swiss agriculture.

Read more: Swiss Senate approves Mercosur agreement

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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