Berlin and Paris open ‘Made in Europe’ door to Switzerland

Berlin and Paris open the door for Switzerland to join the ‘Made in Europe’ initiative Keystone-SDA

Germany and France are opening the door for Switzerland to join the ‘Made in Europe’ industrial policy, subject to strict conditions.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Berlin und Paris öffnen Tür für die Schweiz beim “Made in Europe” Original Read more: Berlin und Paris öffnen Tür für die Schweiz beim “Made in Europe”

Switzerland would be treated on an equal footing with the countries of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.

This is according to a Franco-German position paper published on Thursday, a copy of which has been seen by the Keystone-SDA news agency. Not all German political parties have approved the proposal to include Switzerland, cautioned a diplomat in Brussels speaking on condition of anonymity.

The French news agency AFP was the first to report on this development.

Switzerland’s participation would be subject to conditions and would require formal association, the diplomat explained.

The term “Made in Europe” refers to a European preference in public procurement, which the EU is currently discussing. It is a matter of debate whether non-EU European states such as Switzerland should be included in this or not.

The Swiss government has been lobbying its European neighbours on this issue for months.

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More Workplace EU industrial push strains ties with Switzerland and Norway This content was published on The bloc’s closest partners warn that ‘Made in Europe’ policies leave them out in the cold. Read more: EU industrial push strains ties with Switzerland and Norway

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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