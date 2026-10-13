Heatwave hits Swiss chocolate maker sales

Chocolate consumption has fallen during the heatwave Keystone-SDA

Swiss chocolate company Camille Bloch has not been spared by the fall in chocolate consumption. Its director, Daniel Bloch, attributes this decline to this summer’s heatwave.

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“Compared with last year, which wasn’t a great year to begin with, we recorded a further decline in 2026 of around 10%,” said Bloch in an interview with RJB, published on Tuesday in the JdJ.

Several factors are at play, such as the price of chocolate, the general consumer climate and the heat, as people eat less chocolate when it is hot.

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Camille Bloch has no intention of resorting to permanent promotions. “In the long term, this could damage the reputation of our brands and our profit margins,” said Bloch. The company intends to improve efficiency and keep costs under control.

“There is a decline, but not a general collapse. That said, it has been going on for some time. So we need to adapt,” said Bloch, who believes it is essential to continue innovating. Faced with the contraction of the Swiss market, the chocolate maker is seeking further growth abroad, particularly in the Caucasus markets.

The company is now hoping for a turnaround. “We hope that demand will pick up again as temperatures drop and the festive season approaches,” said Bloch.

The manufacturer believes that the end of the year will be a crucial period for seeing whether this recovery materialises and to what extent it can offset this summer’s slowdown.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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