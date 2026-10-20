Swiss semiconductor firm Comet sales boosted by chip demand

Comet’s sales soar in the third quarter Keystone-SDA

Comet, the Swiss-based specialist in X-rays and radio frequencies, has seen its growth accelerate sharply in the third quarter of 2026.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les ventes de Comet s’envolent au troisième trimestre Original Read more: Les ventes de Comet s’envolent au troisième trimestre

This growth is being driven by the recovery in the semiconductor sector. Its turnover has soared and orders have also surged.

From June to the end of September, revenue rose by 51.9% to CHF155.6 million, compared with the same period in 2025. Over the first nine months of the year, turnover rose by 20% (24.3% at constant exchange rates) to CHF395.5 million.

“This confirms the growth momentum seen in the first half of the year”, Comet said in a statement released on Tuesday.

More

More Swiss AI Swiss chip industry fuelled by research, not cash windfalls This content was published on Many countries are pouring billions into their semiconductor industries, but Swiss funds focus on research. Read more: Swiss chip industry fuelled by research, not cash windfalls

“This strong performance is attributable to the Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) division. Demand for established products remained high, whilst the Synertia high-frequency platform continued to gain popularity,” added the Fribourg-based company.

The Industrial X-Ray Modules (IXM) division also reported significant revenue growth. “IXM benefited from its leading position in the aerospace, security and defence markets, as well as from the successful expansion of its new product portfolio into fast-growing end markets, such as semiconductors and batteries,” said Comet.

More

More Swiss AI Switzerland hosts ‘CERN of semiconductor research’ This content was published on Swiss universities rely on open-source technology to design more efficient chips. Read more: Switzerland hosts ‘CERN of semiconductor research’

By contrast, the X-Ray Systems (IXS) division recorded turnover slightly lower than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, “which had been excellent”.

Orders received rose by 170% to CHF275.6 million. “Their exceptionally high level in the third quarter underlines customers’ confidence in the sector’s long-term growth prospects and strengthens the foundations for the continued development of Comet’s business over the coming quarters,” the company stated.

For the full year 2026, Comet states that it is only “partially affected by the geopolitical tensions that continue to threaten the global business environment”.

According to management, potential indirect impacts – such as rising transport, logistics, energy and raw material costs, as well as stricter regulatory requirements – are being managed through targeted measures and regional diversification.

More

More Research frontiers How semiconductors are made This content was published on Making semiconductor chips for computers, machinery, transport and other devices is a costly and a lengthy process. How exactly is it done? Read more: How semiconductors are made

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close