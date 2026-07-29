Brazil approves generic GLP-1 drug sold by Swiss firm Sandoz

Brazil, Canada and India are some of the first countries where the patents to GLP-1 drugs expire. Keystone-SDA

Generic drug manufacturer Sandoz is continuing to expand its presence in the market for novel GLP-1 diabetes treatments. The Basel-based company has confirmed that a new semaglutide generic has been granted marketing authorisation in Brazil, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

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According to the statement, the Brazilian medicines regulator Anvisa has authorised the product Owozy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The product is being developed by Adalvo and will be marketed by Sandoz in Brazil. The market launch is planned for the second half of 2026.

This arrangement ultimately allows Sandoz to enter the market more quickly and means it does not have to finance the entire development process on its own.

It is estimated that more than 16.5 million people in Brazil live with diabetes. The Brazilian market for GLP-1 agonists, which includes semaglutide, is estimated at around US$1.8 billion.

No impact on 2026 figures

According to Sandoz, the approval has no impact on the financial forecast for 2026. The expected market launch in the second half of the year is in line with Sandoz’s expectations. A potential launch this year would not make a significant contribution to the business.

Owozy is one of the first new semaglutide treatment options to be authorised in Brazil. In the generics market in particular, it is important to be among the first suppliers to bring the new – usually much cheaper – products to market in order to secure as much market share as possible during the initial launch wave.

Alongside Brazil, Canada is one of the first countries in which patents for GLP-1 blockbusters are expiring – albeit initially only for the indication of diabetes. For companies such as Sandoz, this nevertheless presents an opportunity to gain initial experience and secure market share.

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With this latest announcement, Sandoz is continuing to consistently implement its GLP-1 strategy. It was only at the end of June that the company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted two marketing authorisation applications for generic versions of the active ingredient tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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