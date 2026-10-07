The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Housing

Swiss property prices continue to rise in third quarter

Swiss property prices continue to rise
Swiss property prices continue to rise Keystone-SDA

Switzerland’s property market continued to rise in the third quarter. Buyers paid an average of 0.8% more for properties than they did in the previous quarter, and 3.3% more than a year earlier, according to the CIFI private property price index published on Wednesday.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss property prices continue to rise in third quarter
Listening: Swiss property prices continue to rise in third quarter
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

In the market for owner-occupied flats, prices rose by 0.8% between July and September, while detached house prices increased by 0.7%, according to a press release. Compared with the same period a year earlier, prices were up 2.8% for flats and 3.9% for detached houses.

More
Building guide posts.

More

Housing

Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

This content was published on With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland’s housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem?

Read more: Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

As a result, property transactions have fallen, leading to a decline in mortgage lending volumes. Despite favourable borrowing conditions, many households still find it difficult to get on the property ladder, the property consultancy said. The firm is a subsidiary of Swiss Marketplace Group.

Investment property, by contrast, continues to attract strong demand, particularly apartment blocks and mixed-use properties with commercial space. This is despite prices rising by 1.4% compared with the second quarter.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR