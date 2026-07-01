International Red Cross president visits Moscow

The President of the ICRC visits Moscow. Keystone-SDA

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, is in Moscow. Over the next two days, she is due to discuss “crucial humanitarian issues” with the Russian authorities related to the conflict in Ukraine.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La présidente du CICR en visite à Moscou Original Read more: La présidente du CICR en visite à Moscou

During her visit, she plans to meet with several senior officials, the organisation explained on Wednesday in Geneva, without giving further details. In particular, she intends to raise the issue of the protection of civilians and infrastructure, at a time when Moscow is regularly targeting energy facilities.

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Prisoners of war and missing persons will also be on the agenda. The ICRC has observed prisoner exchanges over the past year and has also, on a number of occasions – in addition to having extensive access to Russians held in Ukraine – been able to visit Ukrainians in Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of contacts have also taken place since the start of the war with relatives of missing persons who have sought the organisation’s assistance.

Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp

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