Switzerland sends more aid funding, experts to Nepal
Following the devastating floods in Nepal, Switzerland is doubling its aid to $2 million (CHF1.61 million). In addition, three experts are to travel to the country to assist with reconstruction and support disaster preparedness.
Until now, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) had allocated $1 million for emergency aid in Nepal.
Following an appeal by the United Nations, the SDC has now pledged a further $1 million, the foreign ministry said on Friday. The funds will be used, among other things, to finance drinking water, emergency shelter and food for the affected population.
In addition to financial aid, two experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit are travelling to Nepal. A third expert will be recruited locally. Their role will be to support the Nepalese authorities in ensuring safe reconstruction and strengthening disaster risk management.
More
Five numbers show how the climate is changing in Switzerland
By Friday, the death toll in Nepal had risen to 1,290, with around 4,800 people still missing. Thirty-one deaths and over 500 missing persons were also reported in neighbouring Tibet.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.