Red Cross to showcase values at Geneva event

Four days to discover the Red Cross and its values Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Humanitarian values will be in the spotlight in Geneva from 7 to 10 May for World Red Cross Red Crescent Day.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Quatre jours pour découvrir la Croix-Rouge et ses valeurs Original Read more: Quatre jours pour découvrir la Croix-Rouge et ses valeurs

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Shows and guided tours are on the programme for these four days.

+ Foreign aid cuts: where does Switzerland stand?

May 8 marks the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the Red Cross Movement, Henry Dunant. This is an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values and commitment of over 16 million volunteers around the world.

Given the challenges facing international Geneva, this year’s event is also a sign of hope.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the Parc des Bastions will be home to a village where the various players in the movement will be presenting their activities at information stands. Storytelling, cardiac simulation exercises, a treasure hunt and demonstrations with rescue dogs are just some of the activities on offer.

Mirror sphere

On Thursday, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum (MICR) will be organising workshops and a tour of its temporary exhibition. On Saturday, guided tours of the city centre will take in the places where the world’s largest humanitarian movement was born and where international humanitarian law was developed.

On the artistic side, the Parc des Bastions will host a dance performance on the theme of universality, a play by Serge Bimpage on the life of Henry Dunant, played by Vincent Aubert, and a concert by the Fanfare du Loup. And a mirror sphere ten metres in diameter, created by François Abélanet and reflecting the fundamental principles of movement, will be installed there.

All events are free, except those at the MICR, and some require advance registration. The movement’s flag will be flown on many buildings, the Jet d’Eau will be illuminated in red and the statues of the founding fathers of the first Red Cross committee will be decorated.

More

More No immediate US threat to ICRC funding This content was published on US funding of the ICRC is not under immediate threat, according to director Pierre Krähenbühl. Read more: No immediate US threat to ICRC funding

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content