L Catterton-Led Consortium Acquires Majority Stake in Hyrox
(Bloomberg) — A group led by investment firm L Catterton has acquired a majority stake in fitness competition brand Hyrox from Infront Sports & Media AG.
The buying consortium included Hyrox founders Christian Toetzke and Moritz Fürste, as well as venture capital firm WndrCo, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chief executive officer and co-founder of DreamWorks SKG. L Catterton and Infront didn’t disclose financial terms in their statement on the deal, which was dated Sept. 8.
The announcement confirmed a Bloomberg News report on Monday that said L Catterton was close to buying a majority stake in Hyrox, potentially with co-investors. People familiar with the matter said a deal might value Hyrox at about €600 million ($698 million).
Infront first invested in Hyrox in 2019 and became a majority owner in 2022, helping it to grow to more than 100 events with over 1.4 million participants in the 2025-26 season, according to the statement. Infront is owned by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co.
“We have decided to divest our stake, as we believe this transaction represents the right next step as Hyrox enters its next phase of development,” Infront Chief Executive Officer Philippe Blatter said in the statement.
Hyrox’s Toetzke added that priorities for the company include focusing on Olympic aspirations, bringing in more competitors and seizing opportunities to build and invest in new products to enhance the brand.
©2026 Bloomberg L.P.