Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Many people who immigrate to Switzerland don’t settle here and leave again after some years.

Have you immigrated to Switzerland? What is your country of origin and what were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland?

Did you stay or move somewhere else again? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave? Let us know in the discussion below!

I am currently working on an article about this topic. Your contribution might be used for the article.

