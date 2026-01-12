Mammut Owner Weighs Sale of Swiss Outdoor Gear Maker

(Bloomberg) — The owner of Mammut Sports Group AG is exploring a sale of the Swiss outdoor gear maker, people familiar with the matter said.

Jacobs Capital is seeking more than €500 million ($584 million) from a potential sale of the company, according to the people. Jacobs and Mammut are working with Houlihan Lokey Inc., they said.

Deliberations are preliminary and might not result in a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Spokespeople for Jacobs Capital, Mammut and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.

Mammut, founded in 1862, makes premium gear for mountain sports. It was bought in 2021 by Telemos Capital, which last year combined with the family office that managed the wealth behind Swiss chocolate dynasty Barry Callebaut AG. In addition to Mammut and Barry Callebaut, the combined entity — Jacobs Capital — owns assets including Cognita Schools and health-care companies.

Sports gear has gained popularity among strategic and financial buyers on strong consumer interest in fitness and equipment. Anta Sports Products Ltd., which bought Jack Wolfskin in a $290 million deal last year, is also weighing a bid for Puma SE, people familiar with the matter have said.

