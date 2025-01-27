SGS and Bureau Veritas cancel merger talks

SGS and Bureau Veritas are not merging Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Geneva-based goods auditor SGS will not go ahead with a planned merger with French competitor Bureau Veritas.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SGS und Bureau Veritas fusionieren nicht Original Read more: SGS und Bureau Veritas fusionieren nicht

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Talks between the two parties did not lead to an agreement and have been concluded, SGS announced on Monday.

The company is therefore concentrating on the further implementation of its ‘Strategy 27’, the press release continued. The aim of the programme is to create “outstanding” added value for its own shareholders.

SGS and its French competitor confirmed in mid-January that they were in talks about a possible merger. It would have been the biggest deal the goods inspection industry has ever seen.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.