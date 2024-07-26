Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
NatWest first-half profit down 16% as mortgage competition bites

LONDON (Reuters) – NatWest’s first-half pretax operating profit fell by a less than expected 16% to 3 billion pounds ($3.86 billion), it said on Friday, with margins hit by mortgage market competition and savers shifting deposits to higher-paying products.

The British bank said this month that the government’s stake in it fell below 20%, moving the lender closer to full private ownership after its state bailout in the 2008 financial crisis.

($1 = 0.7775 pounds)

