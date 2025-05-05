Oil Slumps After OPEC+ Plan, Asian Currencies Jump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil slumped in early trading after OPEC+ agreed to a further surge in output over the weekend, bolstering global supplies. Asian currencies advanced amid broad dollar weakness.

Crude oil fell 3.6% as the group of oil-producing nations continued an accelerated revival of supply that’s sent prices plunging. A gauge of Asian currencies rose with the Taiwan dollar jumping 4%, the most since 1988, and the Malaysian ringgit rising 1% to the highest since October. US equity-index futures dropped 0.8%, extending their decline after US President Donald Trump said he had no plans to talk to his Chinese counterpart this week.

There’s no cash trading in Treasuries during the Asian day as Japan is closed for a holiday, along with markets in Hong Kong and mainland China.

A combination of repatriation buying and traders seeking alternative investments amid the “sell America” wave have helped Asian currencies strengthen recently. Financial markets have steadied in the past two weeks – the S&P 500 on Friday posted its longest winning streak in two decades – amid signs that talks with Asian nations are progressing and trade tensions between China and the US are thawing. Trump also said in an interview Sunday on NBC that he’s willing to lower the tariff on Chinese imports to spur trade.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, but traders will have their finger over the sell button” as they await details of US trade deals, said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “If they start to come through in the next week or two, then we can get another leg up, but if we don’t then there’s going to be a lot more uncertainty created and that could lead to some sharp corrections to the downside.”

The Australian dollar edged higher in early trading after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese got a strong mandate to tackle much-needed economic reform and bargain with the Trump administration on tariffs. The Singapore dollar strengthened slightly after the ruling People’s Action Party also secured a convincing victory at the weekend’s election.

A gauge of the greenback’s strength weakened 0.3% Monday for a second consecutive day. Currency strength in Asia has traders on watch for more signs of central bank intervention to protect their currencies from a further rapid appreciation after speculators turned the most bearish against the dollar since September.

The Taiwan dollar surged to a two-year high amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US. Global funds bought $1.2 billion of Taiwanese shares on a net basis on Friday, the biggest inflow in almost a month. It also marked their third-highest purchase this year. Last week, the Taiwanese central bank had intervened to cap gains in its currency.

On Friday, Hong Kong intervened for the first time since 2020 to defend its peg, buying a record amount of US dollars after the city’s currency rose to the upper end of its trading band.

“The natural way out of a lot of this trade tension is via the US dollar balloon deflating a bit,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ major production increase added to supply at a time when demand is challenged by the drag from the trade war. The alliance — led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — has been reversing prolonged output curbs that were meant to support prices, but which cost it market share to rival drillers.

“Risk has skewed rapidly to the downside,” Brian Leisen, a commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

In corporate news, Shell Plc is working with advisers to evaluate a potential acquisition of BP Plc, though it’s waiting for further stock and oil price declines before deciding whether to pursue a bid, according to people familiar with the matter. Shell may also wait for BP to reach out or for another suitor to make a first move, and its current work may help get prepared for such a scenario, they said.

Warren Buffett, who built Berkshire Hathaway Inc. into a business valued at more than $1.16 trillion and himself into a celebrity billionaire renowned for his investing acumen and witticisms, will step down at year-end after six decades atop the conglomerate. Greg Abel, the vice chairman for non-insurance operations, will take charge of the conglomerate.

This week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to testify in Congress on fiscal and economy policy and the Bank of England and the Fed will give policy decisions.

“It will take a couple of months for enough hard data evidence to accumulate to make the case for a cut,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Jan Hatzius and David Mericle, in a note Sunday. They are are forecasting three consecutive 25 basis point rate cuts in July, September, and October.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 10:58 a.m. Tokyo time

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1335

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 144.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1938 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $93,941.35

Ether fell 2.4% to $1,791.63

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.7% to $56.13 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,265.60 an ounce

