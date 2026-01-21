Oil Steadies After Trump’s Davos Address and as IEA Sees Surplus

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil flipped between modest losses and gains as traders assessed US President Donald Trump’s demands to acquire Greenland and calls for peace in Ukraine, while the International Energy Agency trimmed its expectations for a supply glut.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $60 a barrel as Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos and highlighted an intensifying US push to take control of Greenland, while noting the US won’t use force to acquire the sovereign Danish territory. That effort has upended relations with the European Union, raising the prospect of a trade war that could curb growth and bring down oil prices.

In the same speech, Trump also said Russia and Ukraine are “at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done.” An end to Moscow’s war in Ukraine could curtail sanctions on Russian crude and limit supply disruptions, adding on downward pressure to oil prices.

Helping add a floor to prices, the IEA increased its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026, slightly trimming a projected supply glut that’s weighed on prices. The projections, however, still leave oil markets facing a significant excess.

Stockpiles are on track to swell by 3.7 million barrels a day this year, according to the IEA’s latest assessment, though the agency has cautioned that the actual overhang may not reach these levels in practice. Still, the excess supply has cushioned against uncertainties in Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Venezuela, the agency added.

The threat of military action in Iran — and a subsequent run-up in oil prices — has not fully retreated. Trump is still pressing aides on “decisive” military options in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan is nearing relief from weeks of export constraints as repairs at a key Black Sea oil-loading facility approach completion, potentially easing one of the key supply disruptions to the country’s crude.

–With assistance from Yongchang Chin.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.