One miner dead after tremor in Poland, one still missing

1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) -One miner died and one was still trapped underground after a pit in southern Poland was struck by an earth tremor, mine owner PGG said on Thursday evening.

Representatives of the mine said earlier that one of the miners was being brought to the surface without giving any details on his condition.

Some 76 miners had been brought to the surface earlier and 17 had been taken to nearby hospitals with one seriously hurt, PGG CEO Leszek Pietraszek said during a televised news conference in the afternoon.

PGG spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga earlier said the tremor occurred at around 0600 GMT about 1,200 metres (3,960 feet) below ground at the Rydultowy mine.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper; Editing by Mark Heinrich, David Holmes, Barbara Lewis, David Evans and Sandra Maler)