Owner of Swiss Bar Where 40 People Died Allowed to Go Free Amid Criminal Probe

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Swiss authorities agreed to release the co-owner of the Crans-Montana bar where 40 people died in a fire in the early hours of New Year’s Day, once he has handed over all his ID documents to prevent him fleeing the country amid a criminal investigation.

Corsican Jacques Moretti, who ran Le Constellation with his wife Jessica, had been detained after being questioned by prosecutors on Friday. A court in the local canton of Valais on Tuesday ordered that he must also report daily to a police station and provide bail, an amount which is still being worked out.

“All defendants are presumed innocent until a conviction becomes final,” the court said. “The cardinal principle in Swiss criminal procedure is therefore that the defendant remains at liberty until his trial,” the court said, particularly given Valais prosecutors had not requested his detention.

The focus of the current criminal investigation into one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies has focused on the couple and their management of the bar. A service door that might have offered a second escape route at the bar was locked at the time of the incident, he told prosecutors according to Swiss broadcaster RTS.

The fire appears to have originated with sparklers held aloft in champagne bottles setting the highly flammable foam ablaze, prosecutors have said. Jacques Moretti bought sound-proofing foam from a hardware store and attached it himself to the bar’s ceilings, according to the RTS report.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.