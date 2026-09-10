Swiss pharma firm Lonza to build new factory in US
Lonza is set to begin construction of a production site dedicated to spray-drying in the United States. The plant, which will be built in Bend, Oregon, is expected to be operational in 2029 and to create more than 80 jobs.
The decision is part of the Basel-based pharmaceutical subcontractor’s effort to strengthen its presence in Bend and turn the site into a “centre of excellence in particle engineering and bioavailability optimisation”, according to a press release issued on Thursday. The amount of the investment has not been specified.
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The new facilities in Bend are designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for spray drying for various drug formulations. Lonza states that its investment in Oregon will enable it to establish itself as the leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturer with commercial-scale capabilities in this field in the US.
According to Lonza, spray-drying technologies – which convert a liquid, emulsion or suspension into a dry, homogeneous powder – are becoming increasingly important in modern drug development, due to the growing complexity of molecules and the challenges associated with their bioavailability.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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