Swiss pharma firm Lonza to build new factory in US

Lonza is building a new factory in the United States Keystone-SDA

Lonza is set to begin construction of a production site dedicated to spray-drying in the United States. The plant, which will be built in Bend, Oregon, is expected to be operational in 2029 and to create more than 80 jobs.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Lonza construit une nouvelle usine aux Etats-Unis Original Read more: Lonza construit une nouvelle usine aux Etats-Unis

The decision is part of the Basel-based pharmaceutical subcontractor’s effort to strengthen its presence in Bend and turn the site into a “centre of excellence in particle engineering and bioavailability optimisation”, according to a press release issued on Thursday. The amount of the investment has not been specified.

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The new facilities in Bend are designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for spray drying for various drug formulations. Lonza states that its investment in Oregon will enable it to establish itself as the leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturer with commercial-scale capabilities in this field in the US.

According to Lonza, spray-drying technologies – which convert a liquid, emulsion or suspension into a dry, homogeneous powder – are becoming increasingly important in modern drug development, due to the growing complexity of molecules and the challenges associated with their bioavailability.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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