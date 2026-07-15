Big tobacco loses Swiss legal battle against disposable e-cigarettes ban

Federal Court upholds ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes

The ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes in the Swiss canton of Valais has been deemed valid by the Federal Court. The country's highest court dismissed appeals lodged by the Swiss Tobacco Trade Association, Philip Morris Switzerland and other parties.

The ban on disposable e-cigarettes has been in force since May 2025. The parliament of canton Valais had passed the relevant legislative amendment in 2024, prohibiting the sale of single-use electronic cigarettes and instituted a fine.

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Switzerland among worst in Europe for tackling smoking

This content was published on Switzerland ranks second from last out of 37 countries assessed, according to the Swiss Association for Tobacco Prevention (AT).

Read more: Switzerland among worst in Europe for tackling smoking