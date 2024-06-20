Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin says Russia is keen to partner with Vietnam in energy and security

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

HANOI/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia was keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.

Russia, a major energy, natural resources and nuclear power, pivoted to Asia after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for the conflict in Ukraine.

A day after signing a mutual defence agreement with North Korea, Putin said that Moscow and Hanoi were interested in building what he called a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We will also increase the efficiency of cooperation on these projects in the energy and gas sectors in order to create favorable conditions for the work of our companies,” Putin said.

The Russian leader made the comments in a televised news briefing with Vietnamese President To Lam.

Putin said separately at the meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh that Russia was ready to set up long-term supplies of LNG to the country, according to RIA Novosti news wire.

Russia has long cooperated with Vietnam in the oil and gas sector with the state-run company Zarubezhneft being at the forefront of that business.

Vietsovpetro, a joint venture (JV) 49%-owned by Zarubezhneft and the rest by Vietnamese state oil firm PetroVietnam, will produce 250 million barrels of crude oil from Vietnam’s offshore fields by Friday, Vietnam’s government said late on Tuesday.

The JV, which has reported revenue of $88 billion since its formation in 1981, has, however, been facing shrinking oil reserves at its fields, the statement said.

According to the Kremlin, Zarubezhneft has also acquired an investment license for development of offshore hydrocarbon block 11-2, while Russia’s largest LNG producer Novatek and PetroVietnam signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation.

Putin wrote in an opinion piece published on Wednesday in the newspaper of Vietnam’s Communist Party that Novatek “plans to launch liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Vietnam”, without elaborating.

Moscow-based BCS brokerage said in a note that Novatek is unlikely to announce a new project in Vietnam in the next three to five years as it would focus on its domestic projects in the Arctic.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR