QRT Hires Metals Trader Sethaputra After Radiant World Departure

Share

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hedge fund Qube Research & Technologies is hiring metals trader Adhitya Sethaputra, following his departure from embattled commodities trader Radiant World.

Sethaputra will join QRT’s Geneva office in November, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. He was previously head of refined metals at Radiant World, and has also worked at trader IXM Holding SA, where he held senior roles including head of aluminum and co-head of refined metals, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Radiant World’s base metals trading business operated largely independently from its iron ore division, which has been at the center of allegations that the company provided falsified documents to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in financing. It has denied wrongdoing.

QRT is among multistrategy giants moving into the physical trading of metals, as investment firms seek opportunities to profit from niche corners of regional markets for copper, aluminum and zinc.

QRT’s London-based metals trader Dan Timosenko left the company this year and is is set to join Millennium Management after a non-compete period, according to a separate person familiar with the matter.

QRT, Millennium and Sethaputra declined to comment. Radiant World didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours in Singapore. Timosenko also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories Most Discussed