Record Stock Rally Extends, Oil Drops on Iran: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed to a record after President Donald Trump signaled progress toward a final agreement with Iran, adding fresh momentum to markets already buoyed by a rally in technology shares. Crude oil declined.

MSCI’s gauge for Asian equities advanced 1.7% to an all-time high with technology shares leading the gains on renewed optimism for the artificial intelligence trade. The Kospi Index in South Korea, a poster child for AI investments, jumped over 5% to a record, with Samsung Electronics Co. reaching a $1 trillion valuation — the second Asian company to reach that mark.

Adding to the sentiment, Brent fell 1.3% to about $108 a barrel on optimism tensions in the Middle East will ease following Trump’s comments. The dollar, which emerged as the haven of choice during the US-Israel war on Iran, weakened.

An index of global stocks also hit a record as cheaper oil bolstered expectations for easing inflation and stronger growth. Futures for Wall Street benchmarks, which closed at a record high on Tuesday, also advanced, signaling the rally in tech shares may have further to run. Strong earnings from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Super Micro Computer Inc. added to risk appetite.

With geopolitical risk premiums easing, the prospect of lower energy costs and reduced uncertainty improved the outlook for global growth, reinforcing support for equities even at record levels. The backdrop also dovetailed with a revival in the artificial intelligence trade, as easing inflation pressures and improved sentiment bolstered expectations for stronger corporate earnings.

“Rising semiconductor content across AI and high-performance computing is a structural multi-year growth driver,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “So any signs of easing tensions in the Middle East will bring investors back into the trade, especially for supply chain players residing in Asia and emerging markets.”

Trump said he would pause a US-led effort to help stranded ships exit the Strait of Hormuz to see if an agreement with Iran to end the war could be reached. The president cited “Great Progress” toward a complete and final agreement with Iran.

However, he added that a US blockade of ships transiting to and from Iranian ports would “remain in full force and effect.”

It was not clear what progress Trump referred to, and he didn’t provide details on what, if any, negotiations were in the works. His comments marked an abrupt shift from recent days when he had voiced frustration over the pace of talks and indicated he wasn’t satisfied with Tehran’s proposals.

“Our base-case for markets and the economy has been that there will be a near-term resolution between the US and Iran, allowing for energy prices to fall after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

Elsewhere, mainland Chinese shares rose 0.8% as trading resumed after local holidays.

Meanwhile, cheaper oil lifted the debt market with US long bonds rebounding during the New York session. That sent the 30-year yield back below 5%. Even so, bond traders are boosting wagers that the Federal Reserve’s next policy move could be an interest-rate hike rather than a cut.

There will be no cash trading in Treasuries during the Asian day due to a holiday in Japan. Treasury futures gained.

In other corners of the market, the yen strengthened 0.2% to about 157.60 per dollar. Gold rose 1.5% to about $4,620 an ounce and Bitcoin was a touch weaker at about $81,300.

Back to the stock rally, the rebound in global equities from their Iran war lows has been notably narrow, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka. That leaves markets primed for broader gains on even modestly positive news, they said.

“Many investors are trying to read the tea leaves on the next shoe to drop with the Iran war and oil prices, but stocks have historically moved on quickly from geopolitical events, and we believe this current issue is no different,” said Julian Koski at New Age Alpha.

Corporate News:

Anthropic PBC unveiled a set of new artificial intelligence agents designed to handle a broader mix of financial services tasks, part of the company’s push to win over Wall Street. Coupang Inc. warned revenue growth will slow this year after a bigger-than-expected March-quarter loss, reflecting the extent to which a historic cyber-intrusion is depressing spending across South Korea’s biggest online retail platform. Alphabet Inc. needs to borrow heavily to fund investments in artificial intelligence, and it’s increasingly tapping every market to do so. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:38 a.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1720 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.65 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8240 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.6% to $0.7223 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $81,260.01 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,368.77 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.97% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $100.65 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,622.10 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

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