Record Stock Rally Slips on Iran Clash, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks pulled back on the final trading day of the week, while crude oil rose as escalating Middle East tensions revived concerns over energy supplies, testing the durability of a rally that had lifted equities to record.

The MSCI All Country World Index, the broadest measure of global equities, slipped 0.3% as clashes between the US and Iran heightened tensions in the Middle East, fueling speculation that higher energy costs would weigh on economic growth. Asian shares fell 1.2%, pulling back from a record close after Wall Street benchmarks also retreated from their peaks.

Even so, Asian equities were set for a fifth week of gains, the longest winning streak since January. Futures signaled losses may spread to Europe after American forces responded to Iranian attacks on naval destroyers as they sailed in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Some resilience emerged with US stock-index futures rising 0.2%.

President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran “more violently” in the future if the Islamic Republic didn’t sign a deal fast. Trump described the action a “love tap” in a telephone interview with ABC News, and said that the ceasefire with Iran was still “in effect.”

Brent crude climbed 1.2% to around $101 per barrel with traders concerned a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would disrupt oil and gas supplies. Despite the gain, oil has fallen more than 6% this week.

Global equities have been boosted in recent weeks by expectations that heavy spending on artificial intelligence will boost corporate profits and revive the so-called AI trade. Even with bouts of volatility, investors remained focused on US de-escalation efforts in Iran, betting that easing geopolitical tensions could keep energy prices in check and support the broader risk backdrop.

“Equities are looking through the war while oil continues to hold its war premium,” said Hebe Chen, a senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime in Sydney. That’s “a disconnect that tells you markets have quietly concluded the worst-case scenario is fading and turned to a new page, even if the ink is not yet dry,” she said.

Elsewhere, the dollar hovered around pre-war levels amid optimism the US-Israel conflict with Iran was nearing an end. The Treasury 10-year yield held at 4.39%, having risen two basis points this week, as elevated oil prices stoked inflation concerns. Gold edged up to about $4,710 an ounce.

In a bid to ease the crisis, the US president had announced “Project Freedom,” an initiative to help ships transit the strait, before abruptly suspending it. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the US military’s ability to use regional bases, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, indicating that could allow the Trump administration to restart the effort to ease traffic through the strait.

Washington is waiting on Tehran to respond to its proposal to reopen the strait, with tensions still high in both the Persian Gulf and in Lebanon. An Iranian official said the nation wouldn’t allow a reopening with “an unrealistic plan,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Press TV.

“Investors are now assuming some resolution in the next month or so in terms of the Iran war or Strait of Hormuz,” said Jun Bei Liu, co-founder of hedge fund Ten Cap Investment Management. “Near term, there might be volatility, news headlines like today, but the market will move to buy the dip unless a new flare up becomes severe.”

Elsewhere, Trump’s 10% global tariffs were declared unlawful by a federal trade court in a fresh blow to the administration’s economic agenda in the latest setback for the president’s effort to levy tariffs without input from Congress.

While Asian stocks dropped on Friday, earlier sessions this week saw regional equities repeatedly climb to records.

The Kospi is the world’s best-performing gauge in 2026 as traders bet the country’s corporations will boost earnings as the key suppliers to the artificial intelligence buildout. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its target for South Korea’s benchmark stock index again in less than three weeks, saying the market is underestimating the durability of semiconductor memory earnings.

“Across equity markets, the pace of gains has indeed been quite rapid with limited drivers, so when negative news emerges, markets are vulnerable to profit taking,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. “I don’t believe the optimism about reaching an agreement that built up over the past week will completely disappear after this.”

Corporate Highlights:

Cloudflare Inc. plans to cut more than 1,100 jobs globally as it accelerates its shift to an agentic AI-first operating model. Arm Holdings Plc sank as a slowdown in the smartphone industry took a toll on the chip firm’s royalty revenue, overshadowing growth in the AI data-center market. Peloton Interactive Inc. raised its outlook for the full year, suggesting that a turnaround fueled by new commercial offerings and upgraded equipment is on track. Sony Group Corp. shares rose after the company said it will buy back up to ¥500 billion ($3.2 billion) of its shares and set out a profit forecast largely in line with expectations. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:57 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1% Japan’s Topix fell 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1729 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.84 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8034 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $79,548.67 Ether fell 0.4% to $2,278.87 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.480% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.98% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $95.73 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,719.16 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama, Aya Wagatsuma and Garfield Reynolds.

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