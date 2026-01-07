Record Stock Rally Stalls in Asia, Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The record-breaking global stock rally stalled in Asia as signs of overheating and rising tensions between Japan and China hurt sentiment.

The MSCI All Country World Index — a broad measure of the equity market — fell 0.1% on Wednesday after four days of gains had boosted it to an all-time high. MSCI’s gauge of Asian stocks slipped 0.6% after a rally that pushed it to the best-ever start to a year. Japanese shares dropped 1% as China imposed controls on exports to the country.

In commodities, gold slid 0.6% and silver dropped 1.7%. Nickel also gave up some gains after its biggest rally in more than three years in London on Tuesday. Oil declined as President Donald Trump said Venezuela would turn over as many as 50 million barrels of crude to the US.

Escalating tensions between China and Japan are in focus in Asia, even as optimism over artificial intelligence and expectations of Federal Reserve easing have propelled global equities to new highs. Economic data due from the US this week will test whether that optimism holds as investors mostly shrug off geopolitical risks, including those linked to Venezuela.

“We will have a bumpier road than markets are pricing in,” Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Amova Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Geopolitical tensions are rife worldwide now. The market is kind of shifting them aside.”

Asian shares have already risen 3.6% this year, extending three straight years of gains.

Still, the 14-day relative strength index, a momentum indicator, on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed above 70 this week, entering technical overbought territory for the first time since October.

In the oil market, Trump said Venezuela would relinquish as much as 50 million barrels of oil to the US, worth roughly $2.8 billion at the current market price, announcing the cargoes would be sold with proceeds benefiting both countries.

The announcement marked a significant step up for the US government as it seeks to extend its economic influence in Venezuela. It’s also a blow to China, previously the top buyer of the country’s oil and a close partner.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

There will be a clear momentum signal for oil bears should futures print below $55 in the near term. Whether oil rebounds on relative value buying or sinks into a lower trading range, crude is back at the top of risk charts for macro players.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, Beijing imposed controls on exports to Japan with potential military uses, the latest flare-up in diplomatic tension between the two Asian nations in a dispute related to Taiwan.

China is making an announcement to both domestic and international audiences that it holds the card on rare earths, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“The fact that China is signaling this to some extent before moving into actual sanctions means the market is unlikely to view it as a trigger for panic selling at this point,” he said.

Based on the information available at this stage, China’s move may only be a “temporary catalyst for profit-taking,” said Kohei Onishi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

Investors were also watching the primary bond market. The first week of 2026 has seen a surge in global primary bond issuance, signaling strong investor confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks.

Global issuance in the US investment-grade bond market, including from Asian companies, topped $72 billion combined in the first two days of the week, a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Ten companies from Asia Pacific priced notes Tuesday, though the rapid-fire pace of deals slowed mid-week.

Trader focus this week will also turn to economic data, including business activity and jobs market reports due later in the week. A weaker-than-expected US Services PMI reading on Tuesday bolstered rate cut hopes.

“The fact that we’re getting actual real-time economic data certainly seems to be a tailwind for investors,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A small fleet of ships booked by Chevron Corp. is sailing to Venezuela as the company emerges as the only exporter of the country’s oil following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. BYD Co. outsold Tesla Inc. in Europe’s two largest electric-vehicle markets last year as the Chinese automaker continues its global expansion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:39 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1696 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.58 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9844 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $92,602.26 Ether fell 0.6% to $3,254.83 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.16% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.77% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $56.21 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,463.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Momoka Yokoyama, Aya Wagatsuma, Janice Huang and Finbarr Flynn.

