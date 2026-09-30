What does the future hold for the robotics industry in Switzerland?

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Robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the robotics industry, but they are also raising questions about their impact on people's lives. Where does Switzerland fit into this picture?

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Industrial giant ABB is selling its robotics division to Japan’s SoftBank, sparking concerns that Switzerland could lose ground in a fast-growing global industry.

At the same time, a new generation of Swiss robotics start-ups is emerging, many of them spun out of ETH Zurich and EPFL.

Read our article to see how some Swiss start-ups are developing cutting-edge robots that combine novel hardware with AI.

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More Research frontiers A new generation of robots is taking shape in Switzerland This content was published on Swiss start-ups are developing cutting-edge robots that combine novel hardware with AI. Read more: A new generation of robots is taking shape in Switzerland

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