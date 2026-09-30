What does the future hold for the robotics industry in Switzerland?
Robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the robotics industry, but they are also raising questions about their impact on people's lives. Where does Switzerland fit into this picture?
Industrial giant ABB is selling its robotics division to Japan’s SoftBank, sparking concerns that Switzerland could lose ground in a fast-growing global industry.
At the same time, a new generation of Swiss robotics start-ups is emerging, many of them spun out of ETH Zurich and EPFL.
Read our article to see how some Swiss start-ups are developing cutting-edge robots that combine novel hardware with AI.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.