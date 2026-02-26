Russia Carries Out Massive Air Attack Ahead of Ukraine-US Talks

(Bloomberg) — Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US counterpart Donald Trump discussed potential next steps in peace talks.

Dozens of people including children were injured in Russian strikes on eight regions of the country involving 420 drones and 39 missiles, Zelenskiy said Thursday in a post on Telegram. Energy infrastructure was targeted in Kyiv and the Dnipro and Poltava regions, he said.

Top US and Ukrainian negotiators are due to meet in Geneva on Thursday to discuss economic issues, including a so-called prosperity plan for financing Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

President Trump and Zelenskiy spoke by phone for about 30 minutes on Wednesday about the Geneva talks and prospects for further peace negotiations with Russia. Zelenskiy said the next round of trilateral talks planned in early March should “create an opportunity to move talks to the leaders’ level.”

Those talks may take place around March 4-5, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

