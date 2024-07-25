Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia moves towards letting foreign banks open branches in Russia

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian lawmakers gave preliminary approval to proposed legislation on Thursday that would allow foreign banks to open branches in Russia, a step the finance ministry said it hoped would alleviate issues with cross-border settlements.

International settlements have been a problem for Moscow after Western sanctions, imposed over the conflict in Ukraine, blocked major Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT global payments system.

“Settlements are the economy’s connecting thread,” Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told lawmakers when presenting the bill, which was passed during its first reading in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

To become law, the bill must pass through two further readings in the Duma, win approval in the upper house of parliament, and be signed by President Vladimir Putin.

“Without settlements, the functioning of the economy is not possible,” Sazanov said. “Another mechanism is now being proposed that will allow cross-border settlements to happen.”

Foreign banks can currently only open subsidiaries or representative offices in Russia, not branches.

The bill would allow foreign banks to open branches, with a security deposit of 1 billion roubles and foreign staff capped at 50%. They would be banned from opening accounts for individuals.

“The main goal we are pursuing with this bill is to simplify settlements, the possibility of making settlements through branches,” Sazanov said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR